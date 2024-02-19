Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,544 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.37. 4,781,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.