Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

