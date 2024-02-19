Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,662 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.93. 363,044 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

