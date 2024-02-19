Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

