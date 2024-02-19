Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

