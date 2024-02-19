Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Relx has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

