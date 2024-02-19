Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.12.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.