Reviewing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Pacific Green Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.74% 16.35% 9.22% Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Pacific Green Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 2 0 1 2.67 Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $63.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.36%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 98.4% of Pacific Green Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Pacific Green Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.43 billion 3.39 $120.40 million $2.39 33.45 Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($46.22) -0.01

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Green Technologies. Pacific Green Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Pacific Green Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. It also provides ENVI-Marine, a scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

