Robert W. Baird Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $268.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.54.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after buying an additional 343,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

