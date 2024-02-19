Robert W. Baird Raises Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

