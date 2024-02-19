Robert W. Baird Raises Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $17.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDMY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Udemy

Udemy Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Udemy

Shares of UDMY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.