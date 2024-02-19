Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

