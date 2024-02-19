Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

