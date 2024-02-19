Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in KLA by 121.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 38.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Up 1.4 %

KLAC opened at $661.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.99. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $677.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.