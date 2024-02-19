Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$199.00 to C$195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.67.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$128.88 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.34.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

