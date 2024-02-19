Royal Bank of Canada Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.75.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

