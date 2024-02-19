Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $26.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.