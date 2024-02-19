Royal Bank of Canada Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $18.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,910 shares of company stock worth $682,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

