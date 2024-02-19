Royal Bank of Canada Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$48.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MTY stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$49.26 and a 52 week high of C$69.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

