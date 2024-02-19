Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.88.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.