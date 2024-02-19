Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $113.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of R opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

