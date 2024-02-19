Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

