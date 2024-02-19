Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

