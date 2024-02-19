Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.72. 4,159,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

