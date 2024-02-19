Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

