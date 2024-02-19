Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,515. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

