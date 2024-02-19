Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$135.38.

TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

