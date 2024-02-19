Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average of $215.95. Seagen has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 7,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

