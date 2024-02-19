Secret (SIE) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $307.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00118321 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006727 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0030783 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

