ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

NYSE NOW traded down $15.00 on Monday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,718. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

