Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,754 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $59,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Shell by 87.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. 3,977,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.