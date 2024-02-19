Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 3.2 %

Shopify stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,500. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.