Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $755.28 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $755.28 million and $46.77 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,959.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00521102 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053138 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00218416 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00151332 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00028528 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,496,525,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,471,630,893 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
