SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $537.53 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $537.53 million and approximately $261.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006413 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,412,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,411,428.2517643 with 1,256,488,343.8710158 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51445655 USD and is up 8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $154,237,849.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

