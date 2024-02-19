SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

