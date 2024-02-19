Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22,414 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after buying an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,491. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.