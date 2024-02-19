Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,207 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $128,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 19,863,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,657,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.