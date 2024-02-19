Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,484 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,484 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 5.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of American Express worth $262,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $212.56. 2,831,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

