Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $214.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $212.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.19.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $230.31 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.