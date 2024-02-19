Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $166.70 million and approximately $2,122.95 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00699014 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,209.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

