SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.63. 6,052,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
