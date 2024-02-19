SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $35.30. 1,073,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

