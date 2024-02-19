SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Lifted by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after buying an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,761. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

