SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 1,727,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

