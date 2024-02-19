STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.50 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.50 million and approximately $797,497.89 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

