Steadview Capital Management LLC Sells 270,062 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Steadview Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,062 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 12.8% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Carvana worth $31,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,102,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. 7,503,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

