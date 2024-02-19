Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $21.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

