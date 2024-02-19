StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.99 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

