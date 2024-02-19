StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.