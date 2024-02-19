StockNews.com Downgrades Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

